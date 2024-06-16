Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins again in stage 2 time trial

Image 1 of 10 Demi Vollering made it two stage wins in two days at the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) The Tour de Suisse peloton tackled a sunny picturesque climb to Villars-sur-Olon during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

One day after winning the opening road stage in Villars-sur-Olon, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) repeated the trick on the stage 2 time trial in the same mountain town with a strong performance on the final kilometres to stop the clock at 39:47 minutes.

Her effort beat the time of Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) by 18 seconds. Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Cannondale) finished third at 25 seconds. In the general classification, Vollering has now extended her advantage to 1:26 over Longo Borghini and 1:28 minutes over Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).

“It was a really hard climb, and at the intermediate time, I was only third, but I knew that I can push the limits on the last part and really empty myself completely. That’s what I did, and luckily, it was enough for the first place, and I even gained some time, so I’m really happy with that,” said Vollering after the stage.

“I feel good, and it’s not my top peak yet, actually I’m surprised and really happy with my shape, so I hope I can even continue this for my biggest goals a bit later in the season."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling