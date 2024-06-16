Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins again in stage 2 time trial
Longo Borghini second, Cadzow third against the clock from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon
One day after winning the opening road stage in Villars-sur-Olon, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) repeated the trick on the stage 2 time trial in the same mountain town with a strong performance on the final kilometres to stop the clock at 39:47 minutes.
Her effort beat the time of Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) by 18 seconds. Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Cannondale) finished third at 25 seconds. In the general classification, Vollering has now extended her advantage to 1:26 over Longo Borghini and 1:28 minutes over Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).
“It was a really hard climb, and at the intermediate time, I was only third, but I knew that I can push the limits on the last part and really empty myself completely. That’s what I did, and luckily, it was enough for the first place, and I even gained some time, so I’m really happy with that,” said Vollering after the stage.
“I feel good, and it’s not my top peak yet, actually I’m surprised and really happy with my shape, so I hope I can even continue this for my biggest goals a bit later in the season."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
