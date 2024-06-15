Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins mountainous opening stage

By
published

Dutchwoman beats Realini and Chabbey in Villars-sur-Olon

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 15 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 1 a 586km stage from VillarssurOllon to VillarssurOllon 1249m UCIWWT on June 15 2024 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women, a short but challenging 58.6km stage starting and finishing in Villars-sur-Ollon.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

