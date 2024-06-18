Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 win

By
published

Longo Borghini second, Bradbury third after Canyon SRAM light up finale into Champagne

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
CHAMPAGNE, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 18: Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024, Stage 4 a 127.5km stage from Champagne to Champagne / #UCIWWT / on June 18, 2024 in Champagne, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women, also taking the final stage in a sprint of four riders ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Neve Bradbury, and Kasia Niewiadoma (both Canyon-SRAM).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews