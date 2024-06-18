Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 win

Image 1 of 6 Demi Vollering wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Niewiadoma attacks on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek lead the peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Urška Žigart on the attack on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton Tour de Suisse Women stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women, also taking the final stage in a sprint of four riders ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Neve Bradbury, and Kasia Niewiadoma (both Canyon-SRAM).

Vollering's overall lead wasn't in real danger on the final stage as a select group caught the breakaway in the final. Niewiadoma attacked from this group with 10.4km to go, and when Longo Borghini, Vollering, and Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) bridged to her, the decisive move was formed.

Despite countless attacks on the last ten kilometres, the stage came down to a sprint where Vollering was the strongest. Bradbury is the overall runner-up at 1:28 minutes, two seconds ahead of Longo Borghini.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling