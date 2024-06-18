Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 win
Longo Borghini second, Bradbury third after Canyon SRAM light up finale into Champagne
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women, also taking the final stage in a sprint of four riders ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Neve Bradbury, and Kasia Niewiadoma (both Canyon-SRAM).
Vollering's overall lead wasn't in real danger on the final stage as a select group caught the breakaway in the final. Niewiadoma attacked from this group with 10.4km to go, and when Longo Borghini, Vollering, and Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) bridged to her, the decisive move was formed.
Despite countless attacks on the last ten kilometres, the stage came down to a sprint where Vollering was the strongest. Bradbury is the overall runner-up at 1:28 minutes, two seconds ahead of Longo Borghini.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering seals overall victory with thrilling stage 4 winLongo Borghini second, Bradbury third after Canyon SRAM light up finale into Champagne
-
Attaquer All Day Jersey review: Tested over 10+ hours in the saddleMy longest-ever bike ride was a great test for the Australian brand's All-day jersey
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart and Giulio Ciccone hit by COVID-19 and flu before Tour de France'I thought those days were long gone but unfortunately I’ve been super sick' says Briton
-
Visma-Lease a Bike front-runner to sign Simon Yates for 2025Brit reportedly set to join Dutch squad after 11 years of loyal service with Jayco AlUla