Milan-San Remo Women 2025
The return of 'La Primavera Rosa' on the Women's WorldTour
|Date
|March 22, 2025
|Distance
|156km
|Start
|Genoa
|Finish
|San Remo
|Start time
|10:35 CET
|Finish time
|14:30 CET
Milan-San Remo Women: Lorena Wiebes catches late-attacker Elisa Longo Borghini at the line to win revived Monument / As it happened
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2025 Milan-San Remo Women, crossing the line first in the sprint of a small group ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) finishing third. Pauline Ferrand-Prèvot (Visma-Lease a Bike) initially finished fourth on the day but was later relegated to 12th place.
After a hectic descent from the Poggio, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) attacked right away and got a sizeable gap at first until Wiebes' teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky went all-out in the chase, making the catch just metres from the line for Wiebes to take the sprint victory.
Milan-San Remo Women 2025 information
A women's version of Milan-San Remo dubbed La Primavera Rosa was held from 1999 to 2005, following the final 118km of the men's race and including two of its most emblematic ascents, the Cipressa and Poggio.
Although rumours about the women's race suggested that it could be revived for 2024, they were never confirmed, with organisers RCS Sport announcing an event comeback was officially added to the Women's WorldTour schedule for March 22, 2025.
The revived 2025 Milan-San Remo Women will become the fourth of the five Monuments for the women's peloton - alongside the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
One of the biggest complications for the event's return was a date clash with Trofeo Alfredo Binda, which has moved forward one weekend and will now be held on March 16, 2025.
There are now three back-to-back one-day races on the Women's WorldTour in Italy with Strade Bianche on March 8, Trofeo Alfredo Binda on March 16 and Milan-San Remo on March 22.
Milan-San Remo Women history
A women's version of Milan-San Remo, La Primavera Rosa was held from 1999 to 2005, and Trixi Worrack won the last edition, which followed the final 118km of the men's race, also including the Cipressa and Poggio.
Other winners of the previous Milan-San Remo Women included inaugural champion Sara Felloni, Diana Ziliute, Susan Ljungskog, Mirjam Mechers, Zoulfia Zabirova (twice) and Worrack.
Speculation of the event's return for 2023 were put to rest when, Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sport said that relaunching a women's version of Milan-San Remo was a significant project for the company and so it could take place in 2024 or 2025.
With the return of Milan-San Remo, the women's peloton now competes at four of the five Monuments; Flanders Classics' Tour of Flanders and ASO's Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Only one rider has won all three, with Lizzie Deignan winning the Tour of Flanders in 2016, Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2020 and Paris-Roubaix in 2021.
Milan-San Remo Women 2025 route
The 156km route from Genoa to San Remo for the revived Milan-San Remo Women has finally been revealed by race organisers RCS in Italy, with the iconic Cipressa and Poggio climbs set to decide how the final plays out.
