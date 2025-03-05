Milan-San Remo Women 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 The map of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 (Image credit: RCS Sport) The profile of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Milan-San Remo Women route summary Distance 156km Start Genoa Finish San Remo Start time 10:35 CET Finish time 14:30 CET

The route for the revived Milan-San Remo Women has finally been revealed by race organisers RCS in Italy, with the iconic Cipressa and Poggio climbs set to decide how the final plays out, as is the case for the men's race.

Milan-San Remo Women will take place entirely in Liguria, starting in the region's capital, Genoa, and heading 156km southwest down the coast towards the Via Roma finale in San Remo.

The race will be on the same day as the men's, on Saturday, March 22. Milan-San Remo Women is set to kick off the action, starting at 10:35 in Genoa with an expected arrival at 14:30 CET.

Unlike in the men's event, it won't be the longest one-day race on the Women's WorldTour calendar, with the 156-kilometre route set to miss out on the Passo del Turchino due to its Genoa start.

When the race enters its final 60km, the 24 teams present in Italy will tackle the Tre Capi (Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta) before the two headline climbs arrive with 21.6km to go.

First comes the Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%) and then the iconic Poggio Di Sanremo (3.7km at 3.7%), which starts 9km from the finish line, where the racing should explode in anticipation of the downhill run into San Remo.

The descent is testing, on twisting roads with switchbacks past the greenhouses in San Remo, until it sweeps back onto the Via Roma main road.

The last two kilometres are on long, straight roads, ripe for attacks to be launched out of a heavily reduced group before the final two corners and straight run to the line, which comes with 750 metres remaining

It's a finish that has been unseen in the women's racing scene for 20 years when the last Primavera Rosa finished in San Remo in 2005 and Trixi Worrack outfoxed the sprinting bunch on the Via Roma to take victory one second ahead of Nicole Cooke.

"The return of Sanremo Women is an important milestone for women's cycling, which continues to grow and claim the recognition it deserves—both within the sport and across the broader Italian sporting movement," said Race Director Giusy Virelli.

"We are proud to help bring such a prestigious classic back to the calendar, offering the world’s best female athletes a unique setting and a technical challenge worthy of its rich history," said Mauro Vegni, Director of Cycling at RCS Sport.

Milan-San Remo Women 2025 climbs

Capo Mele (1.9km at 3.6%)

Capo Cervo (1.3km at 3.7%)

Capo Berta (1.7km at 6.9%)

Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%)

Poggio (3.7km at 3.7%)