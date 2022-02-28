Le Samyn 2022
After the so-called 'Opening Weekend' of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, the 2022 Classics campaign continues on Tuesday with Le Samyn.
The Wallonian race offers a shorter 209km race to fill in the gap between the first two Belgian Spring Classics and Strade Bianche, and is a chance for riders to redeem themselves for misfortune in the previous weekend's races or open up their legs for days to come.
It's a cobbled race, but on stones that are less roughly hewn than those in Flanders. As with many of the flatter one-day classics, the winners of Le Samyn vary between pure sprinters and rouleurs with past winners such as Arnaud Démare, Robbie McEwen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert.
2022 Le Samyn teams
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- BEAT Cycling
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- GO Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole
- Groupama-FDJ
- Human Powered Health
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Leopard Pro Cycling
- Lotto Soudal
- Minerva Cycling Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Tarteletto-Isorex
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team DSM
- TotalEnergies
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!