Le Samyn 2022

John Degenkolb leads over the pavé in the 2021 edition of Le Samyn (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the so-called 'Opening Weekend' of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, the 2022 Classics campaign continues on Tuesday with Le Samyn.

The Wallonian race offers a shorter 209km race to fill in the gap between the first two Belgian Spring Classics and Strade Bianche, and is a chance for riders to redeem themselves for misfortune in the previous weekend's races or open up their legs for days to come.

It's a cobbled race, but on stones that are less roughly hewn than those in Flanders. As with many of the flatter one-day classics, the winners of Le Samyn vary between pure sprinters and rouleurs with past winners such as Arnaud Démare, Robbie McEwen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert.

2022 Le Samyn teams

AG2R Citroen Team

Alpecin-Fenix

B&B Hotels-KTM

BEAT Cycling

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

GO Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole

Groupama-FDJ

Human Powered Health

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Leopard Pro Cycling

Lotto Soudal

Minerva Cycling Team

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Tarteletto-Isorex

Team Arkéa-Samsic

Team DSM

TotalEnergies

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team