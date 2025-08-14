Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 12, 2025 Start location Québec City, Canada Finish location Québec City, Canada Distance 216km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2024 Previous winner Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec returns for a 14th edition on September 13, 2025, as part of the WorldTour, held in partnership with Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, which takes place two days later.

The race began in 2010 and was upgraded the next year to the top level, where it has remained. Only twice has the event not been held at all, in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) became the first rider to win the event three times when he claimed victory in 2024, adding to his wins in 2018 and 2019.

The Australian has competed nine times in Québec City and has finished fifth or better all but once. Two-time winners include Peter Sagan (2017, 2016) and Simon Gerrans (2014, 2012).

In 2025, organisers modified the 12km circuit, removing a few late climbs, but extending the distance and keeping the signature short ascent of Côte de la Montague, which is now closer to the finish line.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2025 route

Image 1 of 1 2025 route map and elevation profile for Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec (Image credit: Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec)

More laps and a modified circuit are on the offering for the 2025 Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec. This year's event is 216km in total distance, 15km longer than last year, as 18 laps will be made of a 12km circuit which continues to navigate through Parc des Champs-de-Bataille and the surrounding neighbourhoods of the 400-year-old upper town of Québec City, the only city north of Mexico with encircled by a fortified wall.

Hilly terrain adds up to 2,610 metres of elevation gain, punctuated on each lap with the climb of Côte de la Montague (375m at 10%), which is now just over 1km from the start/finish.

Gone are the Côte de la Potasse/Des Glacis and Montée de la Fabrique/Des Jardins climbs near the end of the circuit. This year riders ride over a slightly uphill section on Grand Allée Ouest and to the north, and then the traditional 3.5km section along the Saint Laurence river to link to the Montagne climb.

This year, the riders face a new punchy uphill finish coming 300 metres after a 90-degree left-hand corner off Saint-Louis. They will finish inside the Battlefields Park along Avenue George VI, this section of the park, called Plains of Abraham, that offers a natural amphitheatre to accommodate more spectators.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2025 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start time Finish time September 12, 2025 11:00 EST 16:05 EST

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec teams