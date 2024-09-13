GP Québec: Michael Matthews holds off Girmay, Molard to win uphill bunch sprint

By
published

Tadej Pogačar in top 10 on Grand Allée finish as Australian earns third title

Jump to:
Image 1 of 7
QUEBEC CITY QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 13 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec 2024 a 2016km one day race from Quebec City to Quebec City UCIWT on September 13 2024 in Quebec City Quebec Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Grand Prix de Québeck 2024: Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) signals a third victory in the Canadian one-day WorldTour race(Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) powered to his third victory in the Grand Prix de Québec, out-sprinting Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews