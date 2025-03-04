Gent-Wevelgem 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gent-Wevelgem race overview Date March 30, 2025 Start location Ypres Finish location Wevelgem Distance 250.3km Start time 10:40 CET Finish time 16:16 CET Category UCI WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Gent-Wevelgem Previous Winner Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

Mads Pedersen wins Gent-Wevelgem

Mads Pedersen celebrates his third victory in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem, attacking 72 kilometres from the finish, riding to the day's breakaway and then going off the front solo with more than 50km remaining.

The victory was a record-equalling third for the Danish rider, who beat Mathieu van der Poel in 2024 and claimed his first win in Gent-Wevelgem in 2020.

A tailwind and Lidl-Trek disrupting the chase meant the peloton was fighting for the final two podium spots, with Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) out-pacing Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for second and third.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Gent-Wevelgem route

Often harsh weather conditions, especially wind and rain, create havoc with the peloton before the finish that culminates just beyond the final climb of the lung-busting cobbled Kemmelberg. Recent modifications to the course have added more climbs and made the race more closely resemble the Tour of Flanders.

While the race finishes in Wevelgem, it does not start in Gent. It used to start on the outskirts, in Deinze, but now takes off west in the centre of Ypres. The race takes riders north through windswept De Moeren and over to the North Sea coast, rather than through the main Flemish Ardennes. It also includes some climbs in the very west of Flanders, the iconic and decisive one being the Kemmelberg. Reduced bunch sprints or small breakaways tend to decide the victory.

Full details of the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem route

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gent-Wevelgem 2025 Start List

Data powered by FirstCycling

Gent-Wevelgem teams