Gent-Wevelgem: Mads Pedersen takes long-range solo victory

By published

Merlier wins sprint for second as Pedersen launches solo attack from outside 70km to go to take a hattrick of career wins at the Belgian race

Danish Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek wins the men elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 250.3 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek celebrating race victory at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) claimed his third career victory in Gent-Wevelgem with a stunning display of power and tenacity.

Pedersen took the race in hand early, attacking 72 kilometres from the finish to bridge across to the day's early breakaway, then pushing all of his chips in with a solo attack on the Kemmelberg with 56km to go.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

