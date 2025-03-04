Gent-Wevelgem 2025 route
|Distance
|250.3 kilometres
|Start
|Menin Gate, Ypres
|Finish
|Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem
|Start time
|10:40 CET
|Finish time
|16:16 CET
The 2025 edition of Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields will once again start from the Menin Gate in Ypres, a memorial to the victims of World War I, and end on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.
This year's route at 250.3 kilometres is 2.8km shorter than in 2024. In the first part of the race, the peloton heads towards Veurne, where the famous Moeren are on the programme. The riders then set course for Heuvelland where they will encounter the Monteberg, the Baneberg, the Scherpenberg and, last but not least, the Kemmelberg, with the final steeper ascent from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.
Gent-Wevelgem 2025 Climbs
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 147.9 (102.4 km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 156.7 (93.6 km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 162.2 (87.7 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), kilometre 164.4 (85.9 km to go)
- Monteberg, kilometre 192.7 (57.6 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), kilometre 194.5 (55.8 km to go)
- Scherpenberg, kilometre 202 (48.3 km to go)
- Baneberg, kilometre 210.7 (39.6 km to go)
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), kilometre 216 (34.3 km to go)
