Gent-Wevelgem 2025 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gent-Wevelgem route summary Distance 250.3 kilometres Start Menin Gate, Ypres Finish Vanackerestraat, Wevelgem Start time 10:40 CET Finish time 16:16 CET

The 2025 edition of Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields will once again start from the Menin Gate in Ypres, a memorial to the victims of World War I, and end on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.

This year's route at 250.3 kilometres is 2.8km shorter than in 2024. In the first part of the race, the peloton heads towards Veurne, where the famous Moeren are on the programme. The riders then set course for Heuvelland where they will encounter the Monteberg, the Baneberg, the Scherpenberg and, last but not least, the Kemmelberg, with the final steeper ascent from Ossuaire with 34.3km to go.

Gent-Wevelgem 2025 Climbs