Dwars door Vlaanderen 2023
|Date
|March 29, 2023
|Start location
|Roeselare
|Finish location
|Waregem
|Distance
|183.7km
|Start time
|12:05 CET
|Finish time
|16:30 CET
|Previous edition
|Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022
|2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen winner
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
Dwars door Vlaanderen: Christophe Laporte grabs solo glory on cobbles with late attack
Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) made it two in a row, soloing to victory three days after being "gifted" the victory in Gent-Wevelgem after escaping with teammate Wout van Aert.
Laporte attacked out of a much-reduced leading group after catching an earlier breakaway from Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) and Oier Lazkano (Movistar). Behind Laporte, Lazkano held on for second with Neilson Powless (EF-EasyPost) taking third.
Full Dwars door Vlaanderen 2023 report
2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen as it happened
Dwars door Vlaanderen information
Dwars door Vlaanderen returns on March 29 for its 77th edition, and its fifth as the penultimate stop of 'Flemish Holy Week’ on the Wednesday before the mighty Tour of Flanders.
First held in 1945, Dwars door Vlaanderen has been part of the WorldTour since 2017, and the following year moved forward a week to take the coveted pre-Flanders slot from the Three Days of De Panne.
Dwars door Vlaanderen was once known as something of a sprinter's race, but followed the trend of increasingly aggressive and selective racing in the Spring Classics in recent years.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second title 2022, having first won the race on his stunning debut Classics campaign of 2019.
There are 12 other two-time winners but no one has won the race three times, and that will remain the case as Van der Poel and Soudal-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert (winner in 2017 and 2018) will both be absent on Wednesday.
The 2023 route will follow a familiar format, starting in Roeselare and finishing in Waregem, taking in 11 climbs and eight separate cobblestone sectors in the Flemish Ardennes.
Full details of the route for the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen
Dwars door Vlaanderen will be broadcast and streamed live across the world, so check out our guide for how you can watch the race.
How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen – live streaming
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
