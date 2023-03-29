Dwars door Vlaanderen men live - Final tune-up before Tour of Flanders

Refresh

It looks like that's going to be our break of the day.

160km to go The group of six has a minute on the peloton at the moment.

That's an odd move from Kristoff given the comparative quality of this group...

Leon Heinschke (Team DSM) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) have also attacked to make it six out front.

Lazkano is up there along with Ward Vanhoof (Flanders-Baloise), Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) and Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana Qazaqstan).

167km to go Four riders now have a small advantage at the front of the race.

Oier Lazkano among the early attackers today. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

176km to go A few groups getting small gaps but nothing concrete yet.

A quick start and no escapees yet.

A long and largely flat run over the first 60km or so coming up to start the race.

184km to go The flag has dropped and the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen is underway!

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM), Andrii Ponomar (Arkéa-Samsic), Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) are all non-starters today.

No Van der Poel, Van Aert or Pogačar today but there are plenty of big names in action... Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Arnaud De Lie, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Küng, Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), John Degenkolb, Sam Welsford (Team DSM), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X).

Riders are now off for the neutral start in Roeselare and will soon be racing for real when the flag drops.

10 cobbled sectors and 11 named climbs feature on today's route. It's 'only' 184km long but it's another tough day out in Flanders.

Here's a look at the map of today's race. As we often see with the Flanders Classics it's a fairly flat start leading into a winding mess of roads criss-crossing the hills and cobbles. (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Today's race kicks off in around 15 minutes when the riders head off to start the neutral zone in Roeselare.