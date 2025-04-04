Swipe to scroll horizontally Brabantse Pijl overview Date April 18, 2025 Start location Leuven Finish location Overijse Distance 195.2km Previous edition De Brabantse Pijl 2024 Previous winner Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

De Brabantse Pijl 2025 results

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates victory at 2025 De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel pulls knock-out punch in sprint win over Wout van Aert / As it happened

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) accelerated in the final 250 metres in Overijse to fend off Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and win De Brabantse Pijl.

The Belgian duo attacked on the Hertstraat, the first of three climbs on the 19.8km circuits with 55km to go, and were joined by Joe Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech), then struck out on the final lap for a two-man battle. António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) led the peloton to the line for third place, 27 seconds behind leading pair.

The race marked Evenepoel’s return from injury and first win since the World Championships time trial last September, and his first representing Soudal-QuickStep since his time trial stage victory at the Tour de France.

De Brabantse Pijl took place April 10, 2024 for a 64th edition, a firm fixture as a midweek Flemish spring Classics event. French speakers in nearby Wallonia still call the race La Flèche Brabançonne, 'The Brabant Arrow'.

This semi-Classic forms a bridge between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes Classics. It has its fair share of cobblestones but also pushes riders with its hillier terrain, marking the change from the cobbled Classics to the Ardennes Classics. The race continued for a fifth year at the UCI ProSeries level, after being a 1.HC event for the 10 previous years.

On the calendar, Brabantse Pijl has held a traditional position on the Wednesday after Paris-Roubaix and before the Amstel Gold Race. In 2022 when the date of Paris-Roubaix was shifted because of local elections, Brabantse Pijl shifted slightly to go after Amstel Gold Race and serve as the lead into Paris-Roubaix.

Edwig Van Hooydonck holds the record for most victories with four between 1987 and 1995. In 2023 Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) won De Brabantse Pijl after 195km and 25 climbs, outsprinting breakaway companion Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) across the final S-Bocht climb to the finish once the two got away with 15km to go.

Brabantse Pijl 2025 route

De Brabantse Pijl starts in Beersel in 2025 in the provincial park of Huizingen. The peloton heads toward Lennik before returning via Beersel to Overijse, where they will face three laps of a hilly circuit, part of which was used in the 2021 UCI Road World Championships.

There are four laps of a 19.8km finish circuit around Overijse, with a series of four climbs that are a signature of the race - Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and then the S-bend. The peloton finish with the 1.3km climb of the S-bend on the way to the finish on the Brusselsesteenweg.

2025 Brabantse Pijl climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hill Name Length (m) Max Grade (%) Avg Grade (%) Km raced Km to go Alsemberg 1500 8.9 3.9 6.1 156.5 Bruineput 1200 10.9 5.7 13.8 148.8 Beerselberg 500 10.1 7.9 49.1 113.5 Bruineput 1200 10.9 5.7 55.2 107.4 Eigenbrakelsesteenweg 900 6.1 4.9 60.9 101.7 Chemin dit le Bois 1400 5.7 3.6 67.3 95.3 Rue François Dubois 900 5.9 4.1 84.1 78.5 Holstheide 1000 11.5 5.3 95.9 66.7 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 5.7 4.2 103 59.6 Hertstraat 700 9.4 4.7 107.6 55 Moskesstraat 500 9.2 14.9 111.1 51.5 Holstheide 1000 11.5 5.3 115.7 46.9 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 5.7 4.2 122.8 39.8 Hertstraat 700 9.4 4.7 127.4 35.2 Moskesstraat 500 9.2 14.9 132.5 30.1 Holstheide 1000 11.5 5.3 135.5 27.1 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 5.7 4.2 142.6 20 Hertstraat 700 9.4 4.7 147.2 15.4 Moskesstraat 500 9.2 14.9 152.3 10.3 Holstheide 1000 11.5 5.3 155.3 7.3 S-Bocht Overijse 1300 5.7 4.2 162.4 0.2

Brabantse Pijl 2025 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Brabantse Pijl 2025 teams