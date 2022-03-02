Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) separated on the line by the narrowest of margins at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Classic Brugge-De Panne - How it unfolded

The Classic Brugge-De Panne delivered for the sprinters in 2022, coming down to a breathtakingly close competition on the line, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claiming victory at the end of the 207.9km race across the flat roads of Belgium.

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) launched the sprint with 250 metres left to run but it proved too early a start for the 20-year-old, with Merlier emerging alongside the barriers and BikeExchange-Jayco’s Dylan Groenewegen in the middle of the road and quickly charging past.

Merlier and Groenewegen then matched each other to the line, with the Belgian ultimately taking a victory that could be measured in millimetres. The photo finish was absolutely essential to deliver clarity.

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) darted out from behind Groenewegen to take third, just a wheel back from the leading duo. Then it was Maximilian Walscheid (Cofidis) and Kooij held on for fifth place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - Top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:45:41 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 5 Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 8 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

Classic Brugge-De Panne news and features

What happened in 2021?

Sam Bennett takes victory at Classic Brugge de Panne in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett claimed the first one-day WorldTour victory of his career in the Classic Brugge-De Panne in 2021.

The Irishman who was then racing for Deceuninck-QuickStep topped Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) who hit out first, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) settling for third.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bennett's win was Deceuninck-QuickStep's second Classic of the season after Davide Ballerini won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.