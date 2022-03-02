Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022
Merlier beats Groenewegen in Classic Brugge-De Panne photo finish
Classic Brugge-De Panne - How it unfolded
The Classic Brugge-De Panne delivered for the sprinters in 2022, coming down to a breathtakingly close competition on the line, with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claiming victory at the end of the 207.9km race across the flat roads of Belgium.
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) launched the sprint with 250 metres left to run but it proved too early a start for the 20-year-old, with Merlier emerging alongside the barriers and BikeExchange-Jayco’s Dylan Groenewegen in the middle of the road and quickly charging past.
Merlier and Groenewegen then matched each other to the line, with the Belgian ultimately taking a victory that could be measured in millimetres. The photo finish was absolutely essential to deliver clarity.
Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) darted out from behind Groenewegen to take third, just a wheel back from the leading duo. Then it was Maximilian Walscheid (Cofidis) and Kooij held on for fifth place.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:45:41
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|5
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|8
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
What happened in 2021?
Sam Bennett claimed the first one-day WorldTour victory of his career in the Classic Brugge-De Panne in 2021.
The Irishman who was then racing for Deceuninck-QuickStep topped Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) who hit out first, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) settling for third.
Bennett's win was Deceuninck-QuickStep's second Classic of the season after Davide Ballerini won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
