Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne - live coverage

Today's race is sprinters' showdown. Caleb Ewan, Fabio Jakobsen, Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen are absent but nearly every other sprinter is riding and looking to win.

Sam Bennett is riding the Classic Brugge-De Panne in his new Bora-Hansgrohe colours and with his new lead-out train as he seeks to defend his title at the Belgian Classic after a slow start to 2022 due to illness and a lack of racing fitness and sprint power. Despite a disintegrating relationship with Belgian team boss Patrick Lefevere last summer, the Irishman has said that his time at the team was "great". Click below to read the full story after Bennett spoke to Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad. Sam Bennett: I had great years at QuickStep (Image credit: DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

Nobody has a better view of the action that Belgian TV motorbike journalist Renaat Schotte. He's already alongside the breakaway trio.

Finally, Iljo Keisse goes to the front to start the chase for QuickStep.

Wow! The sprinters' teams are not willing to commit to the chase of the trio. The gap is up to 7:00.

This was the fast start to the race.

The one and only.... Mark Cavendish took centre stage at the team sign-on.

The trio have extended their lead to 2:40. The sprint teams appear to be playing bluff about who should lead the chase.

This graphic shows who are the favourites for the race based on the XOO-Cycling Prediction Game data. Classic Brugge-De Panne 2022 predictionsTop 5: Cavendish (19.2%) Merlier (18.5%) Groenewegen (15.4%) Bennett (10.0%) Demare (9.2%)

This was the roll out from central Brugge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish won Milano-Torino last week and is favourite today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sprinters took top-billing at the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton has let the trio of attackers go clear. They now lead by 1:30.

QuickStep confirmed that Mikkel Honoré wouldn't start today due to a mild upper respiratory tract infection that developed overnight. That leaves the team down to six riders as they try to set-up Mark Cavendish for the win.

When the flag dropped for the official start, there was an immediate attack. Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF), Dimitri Peyskens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen) and Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) have quickly opened a 30-second gap.

The riders face a 8.8km transfer from Brugse Markt to Torhoutsesteenweg for the official start. There were several punctures during the roll out and a bike change for Sam Bennett.

A total of 159 riders started the race. The non-starters are: Mikkel Honoré (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) Szymon Sajnok (Cofidis) Julien Morice (B&B) Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani) William Levy (Uno-X)

Grand soleil en Belgique 😎 #minervaclassic

The sun was out at the start in spectacular Brugge and with little risk of cross winds, a rip-roaring sprint finish is expected.

Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan are on the ground in Belgium and will have all the latest Classics news, plus interviews and analysis post-race.

In the four years since the race has been a one-day Classic, the winner has been either a sprinter or late attacker, and it's no surprise that plenty of quick finishers will be lining up in Brugge to take the start.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders have left the centre of Brugges for the official start outside the city.