Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett climbs to victory on stage 3

Eddie Dunbar second, Marc Hirschi third in San Marino

Image 1 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett climbs to victory on stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks in the final climb during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett on his way to winning stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks in the final climb during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett on his way to winning stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 LR Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Points Jersey prior to the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

At the start in San Marino for stage 3 are Ineos Grenadiers teammates Eddie Dunbar in the white race leader's jersey (left) and Ethan Hayter in the red points jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 A general view of the Peloton passing through the Monte Cerignone 476m during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Scenery in the opening kilometres for stage 3 from and back to San Marino (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 A general view of the peloton descending the Serra San Marco 1006m during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Big descent after first categorised climb 30 kilometres from the start in San Marino (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Leader Jersey competes during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Race leader on stage 3 is Irishman Eddie Dunbar of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 LR Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost and Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan rides whilst joking during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education - EasyPost rides alongside Vincenzo Nibali of Astana – Qazaqstan (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Tony Gallopin of France and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Tony Gallopin of Trek - Segafredo leads in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 James Callum Shaw of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost competes in the breakaway during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

James Callum Shaw of EF Education - Easypost takes a turn out front in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 A general view of the peloton climbing to San Marino 648m during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The peloton climbing to San Marino (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 A general view of the peloton descending the climb of San Marino 648m during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Scenery along the 147.1km route with 4,000 metres of climbing for the day (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) made an aggressive attack from the 11-rider breakaway with approximately 50km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the breakaway during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rode solo at the front of the race for about 25km (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks in the final climb during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett on his way to winning stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

SAN MARINO ITALY MARCH 24 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks in the final climb during the 36th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022 Stage 3 a 1471km stage from San Marino to San Marino 648m CoppieBartali on March 24 2022 in San Marino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Tulett on his way to winning stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked in the final kilometre and won stage 3 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali on Thursday. It came down to a head-to-head uphill battle of four riders in a stiff uphill finish with race leader Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) taking second place. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) for the final spot on the podium.

A reduced group of a dozen riders contested the final stretch of 5.7km to the finish, which averaged 7.6 per cent for a stiff end to day across 4,000 metres of total climbing in 147 kilometres.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
4Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
5Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy
10Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

