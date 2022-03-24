Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett climbs to victory on stage 3
By Jackie Tyson published
Eddie Dunbar second, Marc Hirschi third in San Marino
Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked in the final kilometre and won stage 3 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali on Thursday. It came down to a head-to-head uphill battle of four riders in a stiff uphill finish with race leader Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) taking second place. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) for the final spot on the podium.
A reduced group of a dozen riders contested the final stretch of 5.7km to the finish, which averaged 7.6 per cent for a stiff end to day across 4,000 metres of total climbing in 147 kilometres.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy
|10
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett climbs to victory on stage 3Eddie Dunbar second, Marc Hirschi third in San Marino
-
Best gravel bike pedals: Clipless pedals for your off-road adventuresThe best gravel bike pedals are fast-clearing, lightweight double-sided options, and work perfectly across gravel, cyclo-cross and XC mountain biking use
-
Best women's cycling jerseys: Comfortable kit that performs and looks greatThe best women's cycling jerseys for warmth, aerodynamics, comfort and price
-
E3 Saxo Bank Classic to test Tour of Flanders favourites - PreviewOnly Van der Poel absent from Friday's race as Classics contenders gather in Belgium