Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett climbs to victory on stage 3

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked in the final kilometre and won stage 3 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali on Thursday. It came down to a head-to-head uphill battle of four riders in a stiff uphill finish with race leader Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) taking second place. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) for the final spot on the podium.

A reduced group of a dozen riders contested the final stretch of 5.7km to the finish, which averaged 7.6 per cent for a stiff end to day across 4,000 metres of total climbing in 147 kilometres.

