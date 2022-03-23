Merlier beats Groenewegen in Classic Brugge-De Panne photo finish

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his third victory of the season at the Classic Brugge-De Panne, edging Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) at the finish line by millimetres in an agonisingly close sprint finish to end the 208-kilometre race.

The Belgian flew up the barriers in the closing metres, going head-to-head with his Dutch rival before prevailing by the finest of margins as Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) grabbed third just behind the duo.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl had, unsurprisingly taken control at the head of the peloton inside the final kilometre of the race but come the final dash to the line their man Mark Cavendish was caught out of position, detached from lead-out man Michael Mørkøv.

At the front, 20-year-old Olav Kooij launched the sprint, going long as he hit the front with 250 metres left to run. That move proved a mistake, though, as the Jumbo-Visma rider was swamped closer to the line, with Merlier sneaking past against the barriers as Groenewegen jumped to the middle of the road.

The pair hit the wind at 150 metres to go and were barely separable to the line, the finish too close to call by the naked eye. Bouhanni came around the outside of Groenewegen but had only just missed the prime time to go, coming in less than a wheel length down on the top two.

Just behind the podium finishers, Max Walscheid (Cofidis) let out a road of frustration as he finished half a bike length off the win in between Merlier and Groenewegen. Kooij took fifth place ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).