De Brabantse Pijl 2023
|Date
|April 12, 2023
|Start location
|Leuven
|Finish location
|Overijse
|Distance
|205.1km
|Category
|UCI Pro Series elite men
|Previous edition
|2022 Brabantse Pijl
De Brabantse Pijl, also known as La Flèche Brabançonne for the French speakers in nearby Wallonia, is a Flemish midweek semi-Classic that bridges the gap between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes Classics.
Since 2010, the race has been held on the Wednesday after Paris-Roubaix in 2023 and before the Amstel Gold Race, but before then it had a more important position on the calendar on the weekend before the Tour of Flanders.
De Brabantse Pijl has been a fixture of the Belgian Spring Classics since 1961. Edwig Van Hooydonck holds the record for most victories with four between 1987 and 1995. Oscar Freire is the last rider to win back-to-back editions with three in a row (2005-2007).
In 2022, the date of Paris-Roubaix was shifted because of local elections, so Brabantse Pijl ended up after the Amstel Gold Race and mid-week before Paris-Roubaix.
American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2022 edition with a solo attack with 3.5 kilometres to go on a 205.1km course. World Champion Julian Alaphilippe missed the decisive split when his team car appeared to knock him to the ground.
Brabantse Pijl route
The one-day race begins at Ladeuzeplein in Leuven and via Beersel climbs the Sollenberg and the Bruineput. The riders then set off towards Overijse, where the climbs that characterise the Brabantse Pijl are to be found. Upon reaching Overijse, four laps of the finish circuit await, each of 22 km with 4 climbs: Hagaard, Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and then the S-bend. The peloton finish with the climb of the S-bend in Overijse on the way to the finish on the Brusselsesteenweg.
De Brabantse Pijl 2023 winner will be crowned after 205 km and 25 climbs.
Brabantse Pijl hills
- Chaussée d'Alsemberg
- Sollenberg (500m, 7.6% average/12.9% max)
- Bruineput (1,200m, 5.7% average/10.9% max)
- Elgenbrakelsesteenweg (900m, 4.9% average/6.1% max)
- Rue de Nivelles (2,000m, 4% average/6.2% max)
- Rue François Dubois (900m, 4.1% average/5.9% max)
- Hertstraat (700m, 4.7% average/9.4% max)
- Moskesstraat (500m, 9.2% average/14.9% max)
- Holstheide (1,000m, 5.3% average/11.5% max)
- S-Bocht Overijse (1,300m, 4.2% average/5.7% max)
- Hagaard (300m, 10.2% average/13.5% max)
- Hertstraat (2)
- Moskesstraat (2)
- Holstheide (2)
- S-Bocht Overijse (2)
- Hagaard (2)
- Hertstraat (3)
- Moskesstraat (3)
- Holstheide (3)
- S-Bocht Overijse (3)
- Hagaard (3)
- Hertstraat (4)
- Moskesstraat (4)
- Holstheide (4)
- S-Bocht Overijse (4)
Brabantse Pijl start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
