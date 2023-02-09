De Brabantse Pijl 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brabantse Pijl overview Date April 12, 2023 Start location Leuven Finish location Overijse Distance 205.1km Category UCI Pro Series elite men Previous edition 2022 Brabantse Pijl

American Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers became the second-youngest winner of Brabantse Pijl, a week before his 20th birthday (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)

De Brabantse Pijl, also known as La Flèche Brabançonne for the French speakers in nearby Wallonia, is a Flemish midweek semi-Classic that bridges the gap between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes Classics.

Since 2010, the race has been held on the Wednesday after Paris-Roubaix in 2023 and before the Amstel Gold Race, but before then it had a more important position on the calendar on the weekend before the Tour of Flanders.

De Brabantse Pijl has been a fixture of the Belgian Spring Classics since 1961. Edwig Van Hooydonck holds the record for most victories with four between 1987 and 1995. Oscar Freire is the last rider to win back-to-back editions with three in a row (2005-2007).

In 2022, the date of Paris-Roubaix was shifted because of local elections, so Brabantse Pijl ended up after the Amstel Gold Race and mid-week before Paris-Roubaix.

American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2022 edition with a solo attack with 3.5 kilometres to go on a 205.1km course. World Champion Julian Alaphilippe missed the decisive split when his team car appeared to knock him to the ground.

Brabantse Pijl route

Image 1 of 1 Brabantse Pijl 2023 route (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

The one-day race begins at Ladeuzeplein in Leuven and via Beersel climbs the Sollenberg and the Bruineput. The riders then set off towards Overijse, where the climbs that characterise the Brabantse Pijl are to be found. Upon reaching Overijse, four laps of the finish circuit await, each of 22 km with 4 climbs: Hagaard, Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide and then the S-bend. The peloton finish with the climb of the S-bend in Overijse on the way to the finish on the Brusselsesteenweg.

De Brabantse Pijl 2023 winner will be crowned after 205 km and 25 climbs.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brabantse Pijl hills

Chaussée d'Alsemberg Sollenberg (500m, 7.6% average/12.9% max) Bruineput (1,200m, 5.7% average/10.9% max) Elgenbrakelsesteenweg (900m, 4.9% average/6.1% max) Rue de Nivelles (2,000m, 4% average/6.2% max) Rue François Dubois (900m, 4.1% average/5.9% max) Hertstraat (700m, 4.7% average/9.4% max) Moskesstraat (500m, 9.2% average/14.9% max) Holstheide (1,000m, 5.3% average/11.5% max) S-Bocht Overijse (1,300m, 4.2% average/5.7% max) Hagaard (300m, 10.2% average/13.5% max) Hertstraat (2) Moskesstraat (2) Holstheide (2) S-Bocht Overijse (2) Hagaard (2) Hertstraat (3) Moskesstraat (3) Holstheide (3) S-Bocht Overijse (3) Hagaard (3) Hertstraat (4) Moskesstraat (4) Holstheide (4) S-Bocht Overijse (4)

Brabantse Pijl start list

Data powered by FirstCycling