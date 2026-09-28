UCI Gravel World Series: Rosa Klöser and Hugo Drechou victorious on 'one of the most technical UCI gravel courses you can find' at Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour

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German racer on the upswing after two dominant solo victories

Rosa Klöser at the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026
Rosa Klöser (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix / Linda Guerrette)
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Rosa Klöser (Canyon SRAM MAAP) and Hugo Drechou powered to the win on Saturday at Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour in Font-Romeu, France on Saturday, one of two final UCI Gravel World Series qualifying opportunities for the upcoming Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia.

The GWS final two events couldn’t have been more different. Sweden’s Gravel Grit’n Grind featured fast, flowing Nordic gravel roads, while the Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour in the French Pyrenees put the emphasis firmly on climbing.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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