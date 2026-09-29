Emma Langley and Matt Wilson win inaugural Pulaski MTN-X Gravel Bike Race in Virginia

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Six timed sectors were raced to determine winner of event in Blue Ridge Mountains

Matt Wilson wins 2026 Chequamegon MTB
Matt Wilson winning earlier in the season (Image credit: Life Time)

Emma Langley (Haute Factory Racing) and Matt Wilson (Scott Sports USA) claimed the win at the inaugural Pulaski MTN-X Gravel Bike Race in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia on Saturday.

Starting and finishing in downtown Pulaski, the course took riders through the rugged landscape of the New River Valley in Southwest Virginia: crossing Case Knife Ridge, over Big Walker Mountain, into the heart of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, before climbing back over Big Walker Mountain on the return.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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