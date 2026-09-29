'It won't happen' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG management insist that Tadej Pogačar is not racing the European Championships this autumn

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Rumours that Slovenian could make dramatic early comeback from Vuelta a España injuries lose momentum

Tadej Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: SWPix)

Blink and you missed it: barely 24 hours after reports emerged that Tadej Pogačar might make a surprise early comeback from his injuries in the Vuelta a España to ride the European Championships in his home country of Slovenia this weekend, the story has already seemingly hit the sidings.

On Monday afternoon, Spanish newspapers El Periódico and El País co-ran an exclusive claiming that Pogačar had recovered so fast from his broken collarbone and other injuries incurred on stage 8 of the Vuelta that he was set to become a last-minute sign-up for the Slovenian squad in the European road race on October 4.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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