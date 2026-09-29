'I just don’t want to make those choices anymore' – Olympic champion track sprinter Katy Marchant retires
The British rider won national, European, World and Olympic titles during a 13-year career
British track sprinter Katy Marchant has announced her retirement after a long and distinguished career racing for Team GB.
The 33-year-old will leave the sport as the reigning Olympic champion in the Team Sprint, which she won with Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris, and with a host of other titles from a 13-year career.
"I’ve achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of achieving," she said in an interview with BBC Sport, after the announcement.
"It feels really strange. It’s not been a difficult decision. Don’t get me wrong, there have been moments where I’ve thought, 'Could I just, should I just, what if I just?' But I know what it takes to push on for another two years."
Marchant’s cycling journey began in 2013 when she switched from athletics and joined British Cycling’s Senior Academy. The following year she won Bronze medals in the Keirin and Team Sprint at the under-23 European championships, before winning four senior national titles in 2015.
Her first Olympic success came at the 2016 games in Rio where she took Bronze in the Sprint event behind Kristina Vogel and fellow Brit Becky James.
Marchant had to wait until after the birth of her first child to reach her best results at the highest level, with 2024 an outstanding year in which she won the European 500m TT, the Team Sprint rainbow jersey and Olympic gold, both with Finucane and Capewell.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Her final career success came racing for England at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she took the Team Sprint Silver medal, this time with Capewell and Rhianna Parris-Smith.
"I’m incredibly proud of where I’ve got and what I’ve done. I just don’t want to make those choices anymore to keep doing what it takes to get to LA," she said.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.