'I just don’t want to make those choices anymore' – Olympic champion track sprinter Katy Marchant retires

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The British rider won national, European, World and Olympic titles during a 13-year career

Katy Marchant celebrates winning Team Sprint Gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Marchant called time on her track racing career (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

British track sprinter Katy Marchant has announced her retirement after a long and distinguished career racing for Team GB.

The 33-year-old will leave the sport as the reigning Olympic champion in the Team Sprint, which she won with Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in Paris, and with a host of other titles from a 13-year career.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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