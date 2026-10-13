'What feels wrong deep in my heart can't keep going on' – Peloton's only hijabi rider quits cycling for religious reasons

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UAE's Safiya Al Sayegh ends career, saying she's 'immensely proud' but has found herself in an 'identity crisis'

Safiya Al Sayegh at the start of Durango-Durango in 2026
Safiya Al Sayegh has ridden for UAE since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The women's peloton's only Hijabi rider, Safiya Al Sayegh of the United Arab Emirates, has ended her career as professional cyclist for religious reasons.

Al Sayegh, 25, turned professional with UAE Team ADQ in 2022 as their sole Emirati rider, and has won multiple national titles in the UAE, finished on the podium at the Asian Continental Championships, and represented her country at the Olympic Games.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.