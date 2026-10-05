UAE Team L'IMAD shutter development squad amid ongoing turbulence

UAE Team L'IMAD are closing their development squad at end of 2026, they announced on Monday, but they have vowed to continue supporting the riders through 2027.

The UAE Development Team was set up in 2023 as a women's Continental team, and has seen riders like Paula Blasi, Lara Gillespie and Linda Zanetti pass through its ranks, all of whom are now successful WorldTour riders.

However, despite taking multiple wins in 2026, the separate development programme will soon be closing down, with the team integrating its development mission into the WorldTour team. This year, the UAE Development Team has 11 riders on its roster, though only one – Abigail Miller – officially had a contract for 2027.

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"UAE Team L’IMAD has confirmed that the UAE Development Team will not continue as a separate UCI Women’s Continental Team for the 2027 season. Following a review of its sporting organisation, the team is changing how it supports the development of young riders," a statement from the team read.

"Within its WorldTour structure, UAE Team L’IMAD will continue to develop young riders who are ready to take that step. They will have the opportunity to learn alongside experienced teammates, with their progression guided by individual readiness and racing opportunities suited to their development."

The statement also stated that the current riders will continue to be supported by the team in 2027 "with support tailored to their individual needs and stage of development", adding that "the priority is to help each athlete continue progressing in her career".

With 11 riders on the team this year, though, it's unclear what that support will look like – not all of them can be promoted to the WorldTour team, so the majority of riders will have to find a new team if they wish to continue racing on the road in 2027, even with UAE support.

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The landscape of women's development teams

Whilst almost all men's WorldTour teams now have U23 development squads, it is still a rarer concept in women's cycling, where there is no dedicated U23 racing circuit. In 2026, AG Insurance-Soudal, Canyon-SRAM, Liv AlUla Jayco, UAE and Fenix-Premier Tech all have development teams, but that list will drop to just four in 2027.

Whilst plenty of teams opt to integrate their development efforts within their main WorldTour squad, or by partnering with an existing Continental team, the benefit of having a specific development squad is that it gives teams many more roster spots for young riders, and the ability to run a dual programme.

Despite losing those extra spots, and therefore unavoidably narrowing the scope of their development programme, UAE affirmed that helping riders progress is still a core part of the team's ethos.

"We are proud of what our Development Team has achieved and grateful to everyone who has contributed. Our priority now is to support our riders through this change and help them continue progressing," team president Melissa Moncada said.

"Developing young talent remains part of our commitment to women’s cycling. We want every young rider in our WorldTour team to have the time, guidance and opportunities she needs to grow.”

Turbulent times at UAE Team L'IMAD

The closure of UAE's development team is not only unfortunate news for their current roster and the women's development circuit in general, but it is also another big change in what has been a turbulent summer for UAE Team L'IMAD.

The expected departure of La Vuelta Femenina winner Paula Blasi a year before her contract ends – coincidentally, a rider who came up through their development team – has been a source of friction at the team, on and off the bike.

They are going through a significant management restructuring, with team CEO Yana Seel exiting the team in August, and no permanent replacement in post yet. Senior DS Cherie Pridham was touted as a possible successor, but the Brit is also leaving the team for Human Powered Health, along with multiple other sports directors – over half the current DS line-up is departing at the end of 2026.

Sponsored by a UAE sovereign wealth fund and widely understood to have one of the largest budgets in the women's peloton, money does not seem to be the issue at UAE Team L'IMAD, but rather questions and concerns over management and stability behind the scenes.

At WorldTour level, the team has made two new signings for 2027 so far – Pfeiffer Georgi from Picnic PostNL and Lily Williams from Human Powered Health – and will still have riders like Elisa Longo Borghini and Mavi García on their books next season, so there is no question over their survival or strength, just the shape and future of the management behind the team.