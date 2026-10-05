UAE Team L'IMAD shutter development squad amid ongoing turbulence

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'Developing young talent remains part of our commitment to women’s cycling' insists team boss

UAE Team Development riders at the start of the Egmont Cycling Race 2026
11 riders currently race for UAE Development Team L'Imad (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team L'IMAD are closing their development squad at end of 2026, they announced on Monday, but they have vowed to continue supporting the riders through 2027.

The UAE Development Team was set up in 2023 as a women's Continental team, and has seen riders like Paula Blasi, Lara Gillespie and Linda Zanetti pass through its ranks, all of whom are now successful WorldTour riders.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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