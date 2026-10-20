Tributes flood in as five-time Italian national champion and top road captain hangs up her wheels

News
By
Published

SD Worx-Protime's Elena Cecchini gets guard of honour at final stage of Eneco Tour

Elena Cecchini racing for SD Worx-Protime during a stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Elena Cecchini racing for SD Worx-Protime during a stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Tributes from current and former teammates and team management alike have flooded in for Elena Cecchini after the 34-year-old former five-time Italian national champion ended her career at the Eneco Tour on Sunday.

Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Urška Žigart were amongst the many riders and staff who paid heartfelt homage to the SD Worx-Protime racer in an Instagram reel posted by her team.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.