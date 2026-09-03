Fem van Empel says she's 'happier than ever' amid cycling career break

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Cyclo-cross world champion shares an update eight months after walking away from the sport

Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the elite women&#039;s race of the Exact Cross, stage 3 (out of 7) in the Exact Cross cyclocross competition, in Heerde, on Saturday 25 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Fem van Empel walked away from cycling eight months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel has stated that she is "happier than ever," eight months into her career break from cycling.

The multi-disciplinary Dutchwoman, who was the world cyclo-cross champion and a rising star on the road, took the shock decision in December to put her cycling career on hold.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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