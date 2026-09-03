Fem van Empel says she's 'happier than ever' amid cycling career break

Fem van Empel has stated that she is "happier than ever," eight months into her career break from cycling.

The multi-disciplinary Dutchwoman, who was the world cyclo-cross champion and a rising star on the road, took the shock decision in December to put her cycling career on hold.

She has kept a low profile away from the sport since then but offered a glimpse into the reset it has provided with a social media update on Thursday, to mark her 24th birthday.

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"Little me would be so proud,' Van Empel wrote alongside a photo of herself as a child.

"Grateful where I stand today: healthier and happier then ever!! Cheers to 24 years."

There is no indication at this point if Van Empel has any plans to return to cycling, but the latest post would indicate that the bold career pause has been very beneficial.

Van Empel's troubles first emerged early in 2025, when, after winning her third straight cyclo-cross world title, she rode just two Classics on the road before announcing a mid-season break as the "best step for my mental health and well-being".

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She returned to action in September and planned to race a full cyclo-cross season, but by mid-December she had taken the decision to take an indefinite break from the sport.

"This is a well-considered decision that I feel good about. At the moment, both the motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing," Van Empel said at the time.

"I wanted to be honest and fair about this with the team. For now, this is the best choice. It feels like the right time for a new chapter. I am very grateful for all the support I have received from the team, my family, and the fans, and I look forward to what the future brings."

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