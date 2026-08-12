Junior time trial world champion Megan Arens makes immediate move to AG Insurance-Soudal

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19-year-old Dutch rider switches from Picnic-PostNL

Megan Arens of Picnic PostNL celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner on stage 1 at Itzulia Women 2026
Megan Arens of Picnic PostNL celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner on stage 1 at Itzulia Women 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning junior time trial world champion Megan Arens made a surprise mid-season switch this week from Picnic-PostNL to AG Insurance-Soudal. The move was announced by the Belgian team, which said it was a mutual agreement between the two Women's WorldTour programmes.

"The 19-year-old Dutch rider joins the squad with immediate effect from Team Picnic PostNL and will continue her career in the colours of AG Insurance-Soudal Team," the statement read.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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