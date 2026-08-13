Where are all the Vuelta a España sprinters? They're all in Belgium instead

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Tim Merlier, Jasper Philipsen, Jonathan Milan, Olav Kooij headline sprint field at Renewi Tour while few stars join Mads Pedersen and Wout van Aert in Spain

Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, TIm Merlier, Olav Kooij, and Max Kanter race to the line at the finish of stage 12 of the 2026 Tour de France
Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, TIm Merlier, Olav Kooij, and Max Kanter are among the sprinters taking their talents to Belgium rather than Spain this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the upcoming Vuelta a España featuring seven summit finishes and just four flat stages, this year's race is hardly catered for the sprinters of the peloton. It's no surprise, then, that almost all of the world's top fastmen are skipping the final Grand Tour of the season.

The Vuelta begins with a Monaco time trial, a hilly stage in Provence, and two days in the Pyrenees, meaning there are no chances for a bunch sprint in the Vuelta's Gran Partida.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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