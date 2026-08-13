Albert Philipsen faces another injury recovery after training crash leaves him with three fractures

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Dane suffers fractures to wrist, elbow and shoulder in crash on Monday

Albert Philipsen (Lidl-Trek) attacking over a cobblestone sector during the GP Denain back in March
Albert Philipsen on the attack during the GP Denain back in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a season that included victory at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and a notable second behind Tadej Pogačar at Tre Valli Varesine, there was much anticipation about what 2026 would bring for Albert Withen Philipsen. However, the 19-year-old has now had to face a second derailment of his plans due to injury.

After starting the season with a series of one-day races, including the Amstel Gold Race where he came eighth, the 19-year-old rode the Tour de Romandie, where he also came eighth overall. That, however, is where the entries into the results tally so far this season came to an end for the Lidl-Trek rider.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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