Albert Philipsen faces another injury recovery after training crash leaves him with three fractures

Albert Philipsen on the attack during the GP Denain back in March

After a season that included victory at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and a notable second behind Tadej Pogačar at Tre Valli Varesine, there was much anticipation about what 2026 would bring for Albert Withen Philipsen. However, the 19-year-old has now had to face a second derailment of his plans due to injury.

After starting the season with a series of one-day races, including the Amstel Gold Race where he came eighth, the 19-year-old rode the Tour de Romandie, where he also came eighth overall. That, however, is where the entries into the results tally so far this season came to an end for the Lidl-Trek rider.

A major training crash while tackling a descent after Romandie left the rider with a head injury, cuts, bruises and injuries to hands, right elbow and right leg. The multi-discipline rider, who sparked the interest of several key teams when he looked to make the shift up to the WorldTour at 18, had recovered and was back preparing for racing. However, his team said this week that another recovery would now be required.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"We regret to inform that Albert was involved in a training crash on Monday," said Lidl-Trek on social media. "Hospital examinations revealed three minor fractures on the left wrist, elbow and shoulder, and Albert has since been discharged. Get well soon, Albert!"

It's a tough turn for not just the rider, but also the team, which has a number of its young riders currently facing injury challenges.

Thibaut Nys, 23, has had a lay-off this season with knee problems and was preparing for the Vuelta a España, but has been ill with toxoplasmosis. His father, Sven, said that Thibau had fallen ill during a training camp in July, and a decision on his Vuelta start would be taken on Friday or Saturday.

The 18-year-old Lidl-Trek future racer Harry Hudson has also been out of action since May, with the winner of last year's junior road race title fracturing his spine in a collision with a motorbike while descending in training.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is unclear when Philipsen will return to racing. However, the Dane, signed with Lidl-Trek through to the end of 2028, knows there is still a block of late-season one-day races ahead where he has proven he can perform.

Last year, October brought some of Philipsen's strongest results, as on top of that Tre Valli Varesine runner-up spot, there was a top 10 at Giro dell'Emilia and third at Paris-Tours.