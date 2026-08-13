'Still far from reaching his full potential' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe snap up Georg Steinhauser from EF Education-EasyPost

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German Georg Steinhauser of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates in the white jersey for best young rider after the fifth stage of 84th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a race from Cormoranche-sur-Saone to Colombier-le-Vieux (205,4km), on Thursday 12 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
George Steinhauser, winner of the white jersey at Paris-Nice, is on the move after five years at EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have snapped up Georg Steinhauser from EF Education-EasyPost, with the German rider joining the German team from 2027.

Steinhauser turned professional with EF in 2022 and made a name for himself when he won a mountain stage at the 2024 Giro d'Italia.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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