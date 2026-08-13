'A declaration of a shared future, ambition and trust' – Re-emerging German talent Marco Brenner signs one of the longest contracts in cycling

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The former German champion, set to start next week's Vuelta a España, remains on board with Tudor until 2030

Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) celebrates victory at the 2026 Tour de Pologne. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Marco Brenner will stay with Tudor ProCycling until 2030 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days after winning the general classification at the Tour de Pologne, Marco Brenner has signed a long-term deal to remain with Tudor Pro Cycling.

After joining in 2024, the team announced the former German champion will remain at the Swiss-registered squad until the end of the 2030 season, when he will be 30-years-old.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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