'A declaration of a shared future, ambition and trust' – Re-emerging German talent Marco Brenner signs one of the longest contracts in cycling

Days after winning the general classification at the Tour de Pologne, Marco Brenner has signed a long-term deal to remain with Tudor Pro Cycling.

After joining in 2024, the team announced the former German champion will remain at the Swiss-registered squad until the end of the 2030 season, when he will be 30-years-old.

"This isn’t just a deal. It’s a declaration of a shared future, ambition and trust," read the team’s statement.

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Brenner's contract is among the longest in cycling, with only Isaac del Toro's deal to 2031 with UAE Team Emirates-XRG and the 'lifetime' Visma-Lease a Bike contracts for Marianne Vos and Wout van Aert running longer. Mathys Rondel, Brenner's teammate, is among nine other WorldTour riders with a contract running to 2030.

Brenner joined Tudor in 2024 after beginning his career at what is now Picnic-PostNL at the age of just 19. He soon picked up his first professional victory, taking the opening stage of that year’s Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

A punchy climber, the 23-year-old has several other decent results to his name, though his second victory didn’t materialise until last weekend when, after a consistent ride in the Tour de Pologne’s hilly stages, seventh place in the final day time trial was enough to secure him overall victory.

That was an excellent return for Brenner, who suffered serious shoulder and knee injuries following a crash in stage 19 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia which kept him out of competition for almost four months. His return in September barely got off the ground with a series of DNFs, but he began the 2026 season with fourth place overall at the Santos Tour Down Under, steadily improving throughout the year.

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"I am really happy to extend my contract and continue my journey with Tudor Pro Cycling," said Brenner, who is set to start his third Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España next week.

"When I joined the Team in 2024, I found a nice environment that allowed me to perform and find joy. And when I was injured and working on my way back last year, I was given the time and support I needed. I now look forward to adding a few more years to this journey.”

Tudor’s CEO, Raphael Meyer, was delighted to have tied down his GC talent. "Marco is a young rider we truly believe in," he said. "His rehabilitation and return to racing after his severe crash at the 2025 Giro d’Italia are a testament to his fighting spirit, a quality that also defines him as a racer.

"Last week’s Tour de Pologne was a perfect example of Marco’s determination and resilience, and a great result of both tremendous teamwork and our born-to-dare racing spirit.”

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