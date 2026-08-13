The Rad Dirt Fest returns to Life Time Grand Prix in 2027 for seven-event series with adjusted selection rules

News
By
Published

Automatic selection for top 10, with qualifying for remainder down to an early season double test at Sea Otter Classic weekend

Racing at Sea Otter Classic Gravel 2026
(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix / Paulina Batiz)

The Rad Dirt Festival is back in the Life Time Grand Prix series in 2027, returning the off-road competition to a seven-race event, and there will also be an adjusted athlete selection process for the year ahead.

The September event in Trinidad, Colorado was last included as part of the series in 2024, though there have been six events in the season the past three years following the cancellation of Crusher in the Tushar due to wildfires two seasons ago.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.