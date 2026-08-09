'I felt stronger than in any other editions' – Why Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney can celebrate second at the Tour de France Femmes as much as her 2024 win

News
By
Published

Canyon-SRAM celebrate being on the podium five times in a row in backdrop of rapidly-rising level in peloton rather than rueing a missed win

Kasia Niewiadoma close up with a wry grin
Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates on the podium of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's not like I lost to a rookie, you know?" is probably the line from Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney that best sums up her reaction to missing out on the overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes.

The 2024 winner went toe-to-toe with the pre-race favourite Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), bettering her on the legendary climb of Mont Ventoux to briefly take yellow, and only losing on the punchy final weekend where FDJ threw absolutely everything at her.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.