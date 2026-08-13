'I don't think the gap is that wide' – Elisa Longo Borghini already thinking about battling Vollering and Niewiadoma-Phinney at 2027 Tour de France Femmes

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Italian admits doubts during Tour – 'I'd wake up and think about withdrawing from the Tour and from cycling altogether. But obviously, you can take that as hyperbole'

NICE, FRANCE - AUGUST 9: Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney of Poland and CANYON//SRAM (left), Demi Vollering of Netherlands and FDJ UNITED - SUEZ, and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE TEAM ADQ (right) celebrate at the podium of the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 9 a 99.2km stage from Nice to Nice / #UCIWWT / August 9, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Silvina Brodersohn - CameraSport via Getty Images).
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her third place at the Tour de France Femmes, Elisa Longo Borghini has said that she'll be back to win it all next year, claiming, "I don't think the gap is that wide" to the two riders who finished ahead of her, Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney.

The Italian improved as the Tour went on, going from seventh place in Poligny to fourth before the final weekend, and then third overall after Marlen Reusser was dropped and crashed on the final stage in Nice.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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