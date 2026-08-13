Wout van Aert and Tim Merlier join defending champions Marthe Truyen and Niels Vandeputte among starters for Belgian Gravel Championships

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Packed field for fourth edition of national title race on August 16

2020 Tour de France: Wout van Aert on a gravel sector during a stage
2020 Tour de France: Wout van Aert on a gravel sector during a stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is set to be a fiercely contested fourth edition of the Belgian Gravel National Championships, with a mix of gravel regulars and road riders joining the fray for the race from Grobbendonk on Sunday August 16.

Wout van Aert will be among those lining up, with the Visma-Lease a Bike racer venturing into gravel again after winning the UCI Gravel World Series race Marly Gravel in May. His focus will soon be on the road again, though, at the upcoming Vuelta a España.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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