Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes storms to 21st victory of the season on stage 1

Lorena Wiebes won again at the Tour of Chongming Island

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-ProTime) remained in a league of her own in the sprints as she powered to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island in China.

The Dutch rider easily moved away from Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE L'IMAD) in the final run to the line at Chongming New City Park on Friday, claiming her 21st victory of the season.

By the time the race reaches its conclusion on Sunday, it's likely Wiebes will have upped that tally to 24, with two more stage wins and the general classification title looking the most likely outcome over flat terrain.

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Wiebes has managed the hat-trick of stages before at the Chinese Women's WorldTour event, back in 2019 when she was racing for Parkhotel Valkenburg, where she also won the GC, points, and best young rider's classifications.

SD Worx weren't forced into doing all of the work on the laps around the southern part of the island in Shanghai, but did have to react to a late move from Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) in the last 6km.

Everything was brought back before the final 2km, with Lidl-Trek, Jayco, and UAE all taking up the position at the front of the peloton at times, but Wiebes was always lurking with Barbara Guarischi ready to do the final lead-out.

Gillespie had managed to get herself in between Wiebes and her final lead-out rider, but she was jumped by the Dutch rider, who kicked out of her wheel for another dominant victory, the 139th of her already incredible career.

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Wiebes is expected to win again on Saturday's stage from Changxing Island Country Park to Chongming New City Park, with another flat 129.4km route on offer.

The peloton is also noticeably smaller at the Chinese race, with five teams pulling out in September after the UCI decided to remove mandatory participation for the event.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 02:47:34 2 Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Yuandan Wen (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Noë Jansen (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Lisa Van Belle (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Vendula Strakatá (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Petra Ševčíková (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Human Powered Health Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Luyao Zeng (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Xin Tang (Chn) China Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Lulu Chen (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Samira Ismailova (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Ava Maddison (NZl) Meridian Bikebug Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Lingxiao Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Ava Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Menghan Zhou (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Shengning Wang (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Haixin Dong (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Alex Rawlinson (Aus) Meridian Bikebug Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Eleonora La Bella (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Ning Su (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Lucia Brillante Romeo (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Beáta Hermanová (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Barbora Němcová (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Shaknoza Abdullaeva (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) XDS China Women Team Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Si Chen (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Wenhui Zhao (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Mia Williams (Aus) Meridian Bikebug Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Zhaoqi Feng (Chn) XDS China Women Team Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Gabriela Bártová (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Mohinabonu Elmurodova (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Chunrui Zhan (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Marine Lenehan (Irl) Lidl-Trek Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Jarmila Machačová (Cze) Dukla Women Cycling Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Aus) Lidl-Trek Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Asal Rizaeva (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Lucie Spurling (Aus) Meridian Bikebug Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Viktoriya Polzunova (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Jia Jing Li (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Xiaorui Zhou (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Jiaxin Yu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Xiaohui Dong (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Jente Koops (Ned) Human Powered Health Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Xu Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Yuhang Cui (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) UAE Team ADQ Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Greta Marturano (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 00:00:25 63 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ 00:01:23 64 Romina Costantini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 00:10:57 65 Melissa Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 00:10:57 66 Danna Yiman (Chn) Bodywrap Ltwoo Women'S Cycling Team 00:11:25 67 Kseniya Li (Uzb) 7 Saber Uzbekistan Women Cycling Team 00:11:25 68 Kirsty Watts (NZl) Meridian Bikebug 00:12:24 DNF Jing Dou (Chn) China Row 68 - Cell 2