Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes storms to 21st victory of the season on stage 1

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Dutch rider continues sprint dominance in China

Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 7th GP La Choralis De Fourmies Feminine 2026 - Women Elite a 126.4km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 13, 2026 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes won again at the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-ProTime) remained in a league of her own in the sprints as she powered to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island in China.

The Dutch rider easily moved away from Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE L'IMAD) in the final run to the line at Chongming New City Park on Friday, claiming her 21st victory of the season.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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