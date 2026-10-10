Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes makes it two from two despite electric challenge from Lara Gillespie on stage 2
Irish rider takes second, Maggie Coles-Lyster third in another bunch sprint in China
Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to a second win in as many days on stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, navigating a hectic sprint to power to the victory in the yellow jersey.
It wasn't quite a large winning margin that Wiebes is used to, as she had to find her way out of a box and then sprint shoulder-to-shoulder with Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'Imad) who could match her speed, but just narrowly missed out at the line, settling from second.
From the pack sprinting behind, Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) came through for third in front of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek).
Despite the day's flat profile, there were plenty of attacks in the final 50km with teams desperate to try to find a way to prevent Wiebes from just sweeping this race.
A particularly strong group got a gap into the final 30km, including Femke Markus from SD Worx-Protime, but the peloton were motivated for another sprint and reeled them back in with 15km to go, setting things up for another sprint.
Winning both the stages so far, WIebes continues to lead the general classification, and with another pancake-flat stage to come on stage 3, she may well take a clean sweep of wins in China.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of the UCI Gravel World Championships, alongside the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.