Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes makes it two from two despite electric challenge from Lara Gillespie on stage 2

Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to a second win in as many days on stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, navigating a hectic sprint to power to the victory in the yellow jersey.

It wasn't quite a large winning margin that Wiebes is used to, as she had to find her way out of a box and then sprint shoulder-to-shoulder with Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'Imad) who could match her speed, but just narrowly missed out at the line, settling from second.

From the pack sprinting behind, Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) came through for third in front of Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek).

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Despite the day's flat profile, there were plenty of attacks in the final 50km with teams desperate to try to find a way to prevent Wiebes from just sweeping this race.

A particularly strong group got a gap into the final 30km, including Femke Markus from SD Worx-Protime, but the peloton were motivated for another sprint and reeled them back in with 15km to go, setting things up for another sprint.

Winning both the stages so far, WIebes continues to lead the general classification, and with another pancake-flat stage to come on stage 3, she may well take a clean sweep of wins in China.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top 4 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 3 - Cell 2

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of the UCI Gravel World Championships, alongside the final Monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.