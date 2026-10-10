Tour of Chongming Island: Lorena Wiebes makes it two from two despite electric challenge from Lara Gillespie on stage 2

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Irish rider takes second, Maggie Coles-Lyster third in another bunch sprint in China

Lorena Wiebes at Choralis Fourmies 2026
Wiebes earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Race leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to a second win in as many days on stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island, navigating a hectic sprint to power to the victory in the yellow jersey.

It wasn't quite a large winning margin that Wiebes is used to, as she had to find her way out of a box and then sprint shoulder-to-shoulder with Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'Imad) who could match her speed, but just narrowly missed out at the line, settling from second.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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