Lorena Wiebes once again unstoppable in the sprint as she wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine
Dutchwoman beats Nienke Veenhoven and Linda Zanetti to the finish line of French one-day race
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) once again proved unbeatable in a sprint finish as she sped to her 20th win of the season at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.
The Dutchwoman appeared swamped and caught behind in the mass sprint finish that concluded the 126.4km race, but she came through in the last few hundred metres to once against blast clear of her rivals and take another sprint victory.
Wiebes beat Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) to the line, while Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) rounded out the podium. Further back, Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) took fourth and fifth place.
The race to the final was set up when the break of the day of Zoé Bihan (Team Breizh Ladies) and Laura Poncet (Buffaz Gestion de Patrimoine) were caught with 46km to go. The sprinters wouldn't have it all their own way, however, as Henrietta Christie (EF Education-Oatly) launched a solo move with 36km to go.
The New Zealander lasted 11km at the head of the race before she was brought back, and the attacks didn't stop there as multiple riders attempted to upset the sprinters.
However, none of the moves, including one from Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) at 7.5km from the line, could disrupt the sprint squads.
In the end, it was Uno-X Mobility, Picnic-PostNL, Visma-Lease a Bike, and Fenix-Premier Tech who led the way to the finish, while Mayenne Monbana My Pie led it out in the final kilometre.
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Wiebes was nowhere to be seen at the front, but she worked her way up through the crowd and appeared at just the right time to outpace her fellow sprinters and race clear for a clear victory at the line.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
3:11:54
|
2
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Linda Zanetti (Swi) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Kaja Rysz (Pol) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Océane Goergen (Fra) Vendée Feminine Rvc
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Anna Van Wersch (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Florien Bolks (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Justine Gegu (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Léa Stern (Swi) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Mathilde Huot (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Alison Avoine (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Clara Lundmark (Swe) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Marina Garau Roca (Spa) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:08
|
32
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Marion Borras (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Alex Rawlinson
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Eilidh Shaw
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Laury Milette (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Grace Ward
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Manon De Boer (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Abigail Miller
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Allison Mrugal (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Léa Brette (Fra) Vendée Feminine Rvc
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Femke Markus (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Tess Moerman (Bel) AG Insurance Soudal Devo Team
|
0:00:17
|
60
|
Scarlett Souren (Ned) Volkerwessels
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Julie Brouwers (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:19
|
63
|
Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:20
|
65
|
Lisa Van Belle (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:26
|
67
|
Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:00:29
|
68
|
Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:00:46
|
69
|
Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Minimax Cycling Team
|
0:00:57
|
70
|
Alessia Missiaggia
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Ilken Seynave (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:01:00
|
73
|
Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Anna Bruneel (Bel) AG Insurance Soudal Devo Team
|
0:01:04
|
75
|
Femke Van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
0:01:15
|
76
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:01:16
|
77
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Human Powered Health
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:02:06
|
80
|
Cleo Kiekens (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
0:04:21
|
81
|
Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:05:02
|
82
|
Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:08
|
83
|
Clémence Chereau (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Julia Aubry (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Irati Aranguren Carbayeda (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|
0:09:26
|
88
|
Ava Maddison (NZl) Meridian Bikebug
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Auke De Buysser (Bel) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:12:25
|
91
|
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Isabel Mayes (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Lotte Van Ombergen (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Kirsty Watts (NZl) Meridian Bikebug
|
0:17:19
|
96
|
Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Zoé Bihan
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Heidi Antikainen (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marie Schreiber (Lux) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Julia Borgström
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
April Tacey (GBr) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Evelien Vijn
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Emma Bonissi
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lova Dierick (Bel) Citymesh- Customm Pro Cycling Team
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Karolina Kumiega (Pol) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sara Fiorin (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Georgia Lancaster
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Puck Oudeman
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Katja Verkerk (Can) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elise De Bruyn
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victoire Joncheray (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kristýna Burlová (Cze) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Justine Chevrieux (Fra) Vendée Feminine Rvc
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gaxine Friou (Fra) Vendée Feminine Rvc
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Floraine Bernard (Fra) Vendée Feminine Rvc
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Georgia Gardiner (Aus) Meridian Bikebug
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Laura Poncet
|Row 127 - Cell 2
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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