Lorena Wiebes once again unstoppable in the sprint as she wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine

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Dutchwoman beats Nienke Veenhoven and Linda Zanetti to the finish line of French one-day race

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 7th GP La Choralis De Fourmies Feminine 2026 - Women Elite a 126.4km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 13, 2026 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes was triumphant once again in France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) once again proved unbeatable in a sprint finish as she sped to her 20th win of the season at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

The Dutchwoman appeared swamped and caught behind in the mass sprint finish that concluded the 126.4km race, but she came through in the last few hundred metres to once against blast clear of her rivals and take another sprint victory.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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