Lorena Wiebes once again unstoppable in the sprint as she wins La Choralis Fourmies Féminine

Lorena Wiebes was triumphant once again in France

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) once again proved unbeatable in a sprint finish as she sped to her 20th win of the season at La Choralis Fourmies Féminine.

The Dutchwoman appeared swamped and caught behind in the mass sprint finish that concluded the 126.4km race, but she came through in the last few hundred metres to once against blast clear of her rivals and take another sprint victory.

Wiebes beat Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) to the line, while Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility) rounded out the podium. Further back, Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) took fourth and fifth place.

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The race to the final was set up when the break of the day of Zoé Bihan (Team Breizh Ladies) and Laura Poncet (Buffaz Gestion de Patrimoine) were caught with 46km to go. The sprinters wouldn't have it all their own way, however, as Henrietta Christie (EF Education-Oatly) launched a solo move with 36km to go.

The New Zealander lasted 11km at the head of the race before she was brought back, and the attacks didn't stop there as multiple riders attempted to upset the sprinters.

However, none of the moves, including one from Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) at 7.5km from the line, could disrupt the sprint squads.

In the end, it was Uno-X Mobility, Picnic-PostNL, Visma-Lease a Bike, and Fenix-Premier Tech who led the way to the finish, while Mayenne Monbana My Pie led it out in the final kilometre.

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Wiebes was nowhere to be seen at the front, but she worked her way up through the crowd and appeared at just the right time to outpace her fellow sprinters and race clear for a clear victory at the line.

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