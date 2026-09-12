A Travers les Hauts de France: Nienke Veenhoven fastest in sprint to claim victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin
Shari Bossuyt second, Lara Gillespie third in bunch sprint
Nienke Veenhoven was the fastest in the late-season one-day race A Travers les Hauts de France, taking the victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was the first to cross the line, beating runner-up Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) and third-placed Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD).
More to follow...
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
3:16:44
|
2
|
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
3
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|
+0:00:00
|
4
|
Scarlett Souren (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
5
|
Mia Griffin (Irl) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
6
|
Alicia González (Esp) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
+0:00:00
|
7
|
Justine Gegu (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
+0:00:00
|
8
|
Sara Fiorin (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
+0:00:00
|
9
|
Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:00:00
|
10
|
Kaja Rysz (Pol) Human Powered Health
|
+0:00:00
|
11
|
Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
+0:00:00
|
12
|
Linda Zanetti (Sui) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:00
|
13
|
Marte Dolven (Nor) KDM-Pack Cycling Team vzw
|
+0:00:00
|
14
|
Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
+0:00:00
|
15
|
Marina Garau (Esp) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
16
|
Clara Lundmark (Swe) Minimax Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
17
|
Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Minimax Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
18
|
Alison Avoine (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
+0:00:00
|
19
|
Anna van Wersch (Ned) Lotto Dstny Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
20
|
Lente Boskamp (Ned) KDM-Pack Cycling Team vzw
|
+0:00:00
|
21
|
Florien Bolks (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
22
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|
+0:00:00
|
23
|
Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
24
|
Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
|
+0:00:00
|
25
|
Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
+0:00:00
|
26
|
Alessia Missiaggia (Ita) Team Abadie Magnan
|
+0:00:00
|
27
|
Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
28
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
29
|
Léa Stern (Sui) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
+0:00:00
|
30
|
Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
+0:00:00
|
31
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
+0:00:00
|
32
|
Idoia Eraso (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
+0:00:00
|
33
|
Kristýna Burlová (Cze) Cofidis Women Team
|
+0:00:00
|
34
|
Grace Ward (GBR) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
35
|
Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
36
|
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBR) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
37
|
Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
38
|
Sara Sonnemans (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
39
|
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
40
|
Cleo Kiekens (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
41
|
Marion Borras (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|
+0:00:00
|
42
|
Margaux Vigié (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
43
|
Julia Borgström (Swe) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:00:00
|
44
|
Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
+0:00:00
|
45
|
Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:00
|
46
|
Clémence Chereau (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
+0:00:00
|
47
|
Laury Milette (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|
+0:00:00
|
48
|
Irati Aranguren (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
|
+0:00:00
|
49
|
Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
50
|
Alex Rawlinson (GBR) Meridian Bikebug
|
+0:00:00
|
51
|
Kirsty Watts (NZL) Meridian Bikebug
|
+0:00:00
|
52
|
Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:00:00
|
53
|
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
+0:00:00
|
54
|
Femke van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
55
|
Manon de Boer (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
56
|
Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
+0:00:00
|
57
|
Antje Valkeneers (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:00:00
|
58
|
Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
+0:00:00
|
59
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:00:00
|
60
|
Imogen Wolff (GBR) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
61
|
Zoé Bihan (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|
+0:00:00
|
62
|
Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
|
+0:00:00
|
63
|
Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|
+0:00:00
|
64
|
Henrietta Christie (NZL) EF Education-Oatly
|
+0:00:00
|
65
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:00:00
|
66
|
Auke De Buysser (Bel) EF Education-Oatly
|
+0:00:00
|
67
|
Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:00
|
68
|
Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
+0:00:00
|
69
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
70
|
Mathilde Huot (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|
+0:00:00
|
71
|
Amber van der Hulst (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
72
|
Evelien Vijn (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:00
|
73
|
Alice Towers (GBR) EF Education-Oatly
|
+0:00:00
|
74
|
Sophia Zwaan (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:00:00
|
75
|
Solbjørk Minke Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly
|
+0:00:00
|
76
|
Ilken Seynave (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
77
|
Robyn Clay (GBR) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:00
|
78
|
Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:00
|
79
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:00
|
80
|
Julie Brouwers (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies
|
+0:00:00
|
81
|
Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:00:00
|
82
|
Allison Mrugal (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
+0:00:00
|
83
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|
+0:00:17
|
84
|
Abigail Miller (GBR) UAE Team ADQ
|
+0:00:18
|
85
|
Katja Verkerk (Ned) Minimax Cycling Team
|
+0:00:21
|
86
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:21
|
87
|
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team
|
+0:00:21
|
88
|
Anna Bruneel (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:21
|
89
|
Tess Moerman (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team
|
+0:00:21
|
90
|
Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:21
|
91
|
Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:00:30
|
92
|
Lucie Spurling (GBR) WV Schijndel
|
+0:01:07
|
93
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
+0:01:07
|
94
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:02:03
|
95
|
Elynor Bäckstedt (GBR) UAE Team ADQ
|
+0:02:03
|
96
|
Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ
|
+0:02:03
|
97
|
Lova Dierick (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:02:03
|
98
|
Stine Marie Snortheim (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:03:39
|
99
|
Heidi Antikainen (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team
|
+0:03:39
|
100
|
Lorena Leu (Sui) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z
|
+0:08:52
|
101
|
April Tacey (GBR) Team Coop-Repsol
|
+0:09:33
|
102
|
Ava Maddison (NZL) Meridian Bikebug
|
+0:09:33
|
103
|
Zoë van Velzen (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:09:41
|
104
|
Puck Oudeman (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:09:41
|
105
|
Georgia Lancaster (GBR) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
+0:09:52
|
106
|
Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink
|
+0:12:00
|
107
|
Fenna Hoegee (Ned) WV Schijndel
|
+0:12:00
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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