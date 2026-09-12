A Travers les Hauts de France: Nienke Veenhoven fastest in sprint to claim victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin

Nienke Veenhoven was the fastest in the late-season one-day race A Travers les Hauts de France, taking the victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was the first to cross the line, beating runner-up Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) and third-placed Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD).

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Time 1 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:16:44 2 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:00 3 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ +0:00:00 4 Scarlett Souren (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team +0:00:00 5 Mia Griffin (Irl) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:00 6 Alicia González (Esp) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 +0:00:00 7 Justine Gegu (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie +0:00:00 8 Sara Fiorin (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi +0:00:00 9 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Team Coop-Repsol +0:00:00 10 Kaja Rysz (Pol) Human Powered Health +0:00:00 11 Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi +0:00:00 12 Linda Zanetti (Sui) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:00 13 Marte Dolven (Nor) KDM-Pack Cycling Team vzw +0:00:00 14 Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise +0:00:00 15 Marina Garau (Esp) Vini Fantini-BePink +0:00:00 16 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Minimax Cycling Team +0:00:00 17 Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Minimax Cycling Team +0:00:00 18 Alison Avoine (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise +0:00:00 19 Anna van Wersch (Ned) Lotto Dstny Ladies +0:00:00 20 Lente Boskamp (Ned) KDM-Pack Cycling Team vzw +0:00:00 21 Florien Bolks (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team +0:00:00 22 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health +0:00:00 23 Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies +0:00:00 24 Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly +0:00:00 25 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne Monbana My Pie +0:00:00 26 Alessia Missiaggia (Ita) Team Abadie Magnan +0:00:00 27 Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies +0:00:00 28 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:00 29 Léa Stern (Sui) Ma Petite Entreprise +0:00:00 30 Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Human Powered Health +0:00:00 31 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi +0:00:00 32 Idoia Eraso (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi +0:00:00 33 Kristýna Burlová (Cze) Cofidis Women Team +0:00:00 34 Grace Ward (GBR) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes +0:00:00 35 Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team +0:00:00 36 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBR) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:00 37 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:00 38 Sara Sonnemans (Ned) WV Schijndel +0:00:00 39 Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink +0:00:00 40 Cleo Kiekens (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team +0:00:00 41 Marion Borras (Fra) Cofidis Women Team +0:00:00 42 Margaux Vigié (Fra) Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:00:00 43 Julia Borgström (Swe) Team Coop-Repsol +0:00:00 44 Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne Monbana My Pie +0:00:00 45 Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:00 46 Clémence Chereau (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 +0:00:00 47 Laury Milette (Can) Team Abadie Magnan +0:00:00 48 Irati Aranguren (Esp) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi +0:00:00 49 Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink +0:00:00 50 Alex Rawlinson (GBR) Meridian Bikebug +0:00:00 51 Kirsty Watts (NZL) Meridian Bikebug +0:00:00 52 Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink +0:00:00 53 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health +0:00:00 54 Femke van Goethem (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team +0:00:00 55 Manon de Boer (Ned) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team +0:00:00 56 Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise +0:00:00 57 Antje Valkeneers (Bel) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z +0:00:00 58 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie +0:00:00 59 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol +0:00:00 60 Imogen Wolff (GBR) Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:00:00 61 Zoé Bihan (Fra) Cofidis Women Team +0:00:00 62 Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 +0:00:00 63 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team +0:00:00 64 Henrietta Christie (NZL) EF Education-Oatly +0:00:00 65 Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes +0:00:00 66 Auke De Buysser (Bel) EF Education-Oatly +0:00:00 67 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:00 68 Giada Borghesi (Ita) Human Powered Health +0:00:00 69 Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:00 70 Mathilde Huot (Can) Team Abadie Magnan +0:00:00 71 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team +0:00:00 72 Evelien Vijn (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team +0:00:00 73 Alice Towers (GBR) EF Education-Oatly +0:00:00 74 Sophia Zwaan (Ned) WV Schijndel +0:00:00 75 Solbjørk Minke Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly +0:00:00 76 Ilken Seynave (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies +0:00:00 77 Robyn Clay (GBR) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:00 78 Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:00 79 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:00 80 Julie Brouwers (Bel) Lotto Dstny Ladies +0:00:00 81 Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:00:00 82 Allison Mrugal (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie +0:00:00 83 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL +0:00:17 84 Abigail Miller (GBR) UAE Team ADQ +0:00:18 85 Katja Verkerk (Ned) Minimax Cycling Team +0:00:21 86 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:21 87 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) VolkerWessels Cycling Team +0:00:21 88 Anna Bruneel (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:21 89 Tess Moerman (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Team +0:00:21 90 Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:21 91 Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility +0:00:30 92 Lucie Spurling (GBR) WV Schijndel +0:01:07 93 Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:01:07 94 Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol +0:02:03 95 Elynor Bäckstedt (GBR) UAE Team ADQ +0:02:03 96 Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ +0:02:03 97 Lova Dierick (Bel) Citymesh-Customm Pro Cycling Team +0:02:03 98 Stine Marie Snortheim (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol +0:03:39 99 Heidi Antikainen (Fin) Minimax Cycling Team +0:03:39 100 Lorena Leu (Sui) Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z +0:08:52 101 April Tacey (GBR) Team Coop-Repsol +0:09:33 102 Ava Maddison (NZL) Meridian Bikebug +0:09:33 103 Zoë van Velzen (Ned) WV Schijndel +0:09:41 104 Puck Oudeman (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes +0:09:41 105 Georgia Lancaster (GBR) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes +0:09:52 106 Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini-BePink +0:12:00 107 Fenna Hoegee (Ned) WV Schijndel +0:12:00