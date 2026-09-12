A Travers les Hauts de France: Nienke Veenhoven fastest in sprint to claim victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin

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Shari Bossuyt second, Lara Gillespie third in bunch sprint

Nienke Veenhoven
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nienke Veenhoven was the fastest in the late-season one-day race A Travers les Hauts de France, taking the victory in Écourt-Saint-Quentin. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was the first to cross the line, beating runner-up Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) and third-placed Lara Gillespie (UAE Team L'IMAD).

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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