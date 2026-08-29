Disappointment at SD Worx-Protime as Mischa Bredewold misses fourth consecutive victory at Classic Lorient Agglomération

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Defending champion isolated in the final but still sprints to second place

2026 Classic Lorient Agglomération-Ceratizit podium: second-place Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-ProTime), winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and third-place Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez)
2026 Classic Lorient Agglomération-Ceratizit podium: second-place Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-ProTime), winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and third-place Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having won the Classic Lorient Agglomération-Ceratizit three years in a row from 2023 to 2025, Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) started the 2026 with the bib number 1 and as one of the big favourites. After a hard race where she was left with little team support in the final, Bredewold almost took a fourth consecutive victory but was outsprinted by Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) in the end to finish in second place.

“If we’re honest, the race did not go the way we had hoped. We lost Lisa van Belle, Femke Gerritse and Nienke Vinke earlier than expected, and then Mikayla Harvey crashed out of the race. On the other hand, Elena Cecchini and Mischa Bredewold rode very strongly. At one point, Mischa became isolated, which meant she had to do too much work on her own,” said SD Worx-Protime sport director Christian Kos.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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