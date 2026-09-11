Faun Tour Femmes: Juliette Berthet best in two-up sprint for stage 2 victory as runner-up Niamh Fisher-Black takes GC lead

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Juliette Berthet (FDJ United - SUEZ) wins stage 2 of the 2026 Faun Tour Femmes in Dieulefit, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Juliette Berthet (FDJ United - SUEZ) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After Thursday’s surprise stage winner, normal service resumed on Friday as Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-SUEZ) won stage 2 in Dieulefit at the Faun Tour Femmes.

Berthet was dropped by Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) on the last of three climbs, but stayed in touch, reaching the New Zealander at the top and then out-sprinting her to take her first win in two years.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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