The Zoncolan, the Mortirolo (twice) and the Gavia - 2027 Giro d'Italia set for classic format with return to host of mythical climbs

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First uphill time trial since 2023 and home Grande Partenza also likely with full route publication due on November 3

Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa race up the Mortirolo during stage 16 of the 2015 Giro d&#039;Italia
Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa tackle the Mortirolo at the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Giro d'Italia looks set for a return to its roots next year, with multiple media outlets currently reporting a wealth of full-blown, third-week mountain stages across classic climbs like the Mortirolo, Zoncolan and Gavia, as well as its first Grande Partenza on Italian soil since Turin in 2024.

The full 2027 route presentation is due on November 3 in Rome, unusually early for the Giro, as last year's equivalent event was in early December. But that fast-approaching date hasn't stopped media outlets, including Tuttosport and Tuttobiciweb, from already revealing a considerable amount of detail about next year's men's race.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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