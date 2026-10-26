'What I’m not keen on is paying his salary' – Uno-X Mobility manager Hushovd admits interest in signing Jonas Vingegaard

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'You speak to lots of people in the cycling world. It’s a small community. So yes, we have' says team boss when asked about contact with Danish star

Jonas Vingegaard and Jonas Abrahamsen line up at the start of the Tour de France Saitama Criterium in 2025
Jonas Vingegaard and Jonas Abrahamsen line up at the start of the Tour de France Saitama Criterium in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Uno-X Mobility general manager Thor Hushovd has admitted that his team are interested in two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, but said that the Dane's wage demands would currently be too high for the Scandinavian team.

The squad has grown quickly and emerged as a real force this year, their first in the WorldTour, with stages at all three Grand Tours. It's no surprise that they would be interested in the biggest riders from Denmark and Norway, the two countries which make up their roster.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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