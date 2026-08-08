'It just became a massive ball of stress' – Paula Blasi and UAE Team L'IMAD united on Mont Ventoux after challenging week at Tour de France Femmes

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'Sometimes things just build up' says Spaniard of the off the bike challenges

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Paula Blasi Cairol of Spain and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Paula Blasi crosses the line to take fifth place after helping Elisa Longo Borghini on stage 7 up Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team L'IMAD began the 2026 Tour de France Femmes with a seemingly unclear leadership strategy and a host of riders appearing ready to assume the mantle.

A week on, as the race reached Mont Ventoux, the hierarchy couldn't be clearer, and with their embarrassment of riches resulting in three riders among the GC top eight, things are going swimmingly for the team.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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