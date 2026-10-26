Decathlon CMA CGM 16-year-old betters entire elite field to go fastest at British Hill Climb Championships

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Junior Ezra Bateman went faster than elite champion Ed Laverack

Ezra Bateman racing in 2025
Ezra Bateman racing in 2025 (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
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The fastest time of the day at the British Hill Climb Championships on Sunday was set not by the elite champion, but by 16-year-old Decathlon CMA CGM junior Ezra Bateman, who blasted up the 6.6km climb in Somerset faster than anyone else.

Bateman, who rides for Decathlon's U19 team, stopped the clock at 14:31.9, fractions of a second faster than the fastest elite rider, Ed Laverack, who completed the climb in 14:32.1, as well as prolific hill climber Andrew Feather.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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