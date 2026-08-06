Despite 'all the noise', UAE Team L'IMAD's multi-leader approach working but Mont Ventoux could change everything at the Tour de France Femmes

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Riders have hit back at media speculation as they want to let the road speak, and so far that means three UAE riders in the top 10, but how will they approach Ventoux?

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini is paced by UAE Team L&#039;IMAD teammates at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini is paced by UAE Team L'IMAD teammates at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite what Sports Director Cherie Pridham dubbed "all the pressure and all the noise" around some of their riders, UAE Team L'IMAD's much-discussed multi-leader approach at the Tour de France Femmes is working so far.

The team completed stage 6 with three riders in the overall top 10 – Elisa Longo Borghini (fourth), Dominika Włodarczyk (sixth) and Paula Blasi (10th) – after Longo Borghini climbed two spots with her attacking efforts into Tournon-sur-Rhône.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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