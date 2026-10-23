Why breaking contracts continues to become more common in cycling – Pogačar's agent Carera offers explanation after early exits of Ganna, Carapaz, and Ciccone

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From longer contracts in general to more money in the sport, more and more riders are looking to change teams before their deals are up

Ganna and Ciccone sitting in an outdoor lounge with other riders before a race
Filippo Ganna and Giulio Ciccone are two riders who have broken their contracts early this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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In previous eras of cycling, a rider breaking their contract early to move teams could have caused major controversy, but in the past few weeks, big-name riders Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna, and Giulio Ciccone have all announced exits before the end to join new teams without any obvious hitches.

As riders leaving their current teams early for new pastures becomes more common in the peloton – a practice not just isolated to the men's pros either, with Paula Blasi doing the same – it marks a transformation of the transfer market, with almost any rider available, in theory.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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