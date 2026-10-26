Reigning double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel takes early look at LA 2028 courses

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Belgian fits 65km recon into trip to Specialized HQ in California for wind tunnel testing

Remco Evenepoel of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe team at the start of the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Defending road race and time trial Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has already been scouting the course for the 2028 LA Olympic Games in 2028, as he continues to work into the off-season in the USA.

After ending his racing season with fourth at Il Lombardia, Evenepoel headed to California for an important trip, where he's visiting the headquarters of his and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's bike sponsor, Specialized at its Morgan Hill headquarters for wind tunnel testing.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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