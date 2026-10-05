Charm City Cross Day 2: Manon Bakker and Tofik Beshir sweep weekend with C2 victories on muddy Baltimore course

Race Results
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Dutch and Ethiopian riders dominate five out of six races to secure titles in US Cyclocross Series

Manon Bakker wins C2 race at 2026 Charm City Cross
Manon Bakker wins C2 race at 2026 Charm City Cross and secures overall for elite women in USCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
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Manon Bakker (Alpe d'Huzes) and Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) conquered the mud and won the C2 elite races at Charm City Cross, sweeping both days of UCI races in Baltimore, Maryland. The pair also secured overall titles in the six-race US Cyclocross Series (USCX).

Even with overnight rain and continued drizzle on Sunday on the twisting Druid Hill Park course, Bakker did not make a switch to mud tyres to start the race and used the speed to gain an early advantage. Sidney McGill (Materiaal-Lastig) matched her pace on the first pass of Mansion HIll, but then put a foot down and disconnected from the Dutch rider for the rest of the race. Bakker would solo the rest of the way, despite slipping several times and having to make pit stops, and score her fifth victory in the series.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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